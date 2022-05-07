May 6, 1976—May 4, 2022

Carly Naaruzokwiga Anne Lincoln, age 45 of Verona and Baraboo, passed away unexpectedly at her home Wednesday May 4, 2022. She was born on May 6, 1976 in Sparta, Wisconsin to her parents: Gilman E. Lincoln Jr. and Robin Anne Lincoln (Deethardt).

She attended St. Joseph’s Elementary and Baraboo Junior High School in Baraboo, Wisconsin. In her senior year Carly won state solo ensemble and graduated from Necedah High School. She went to earn her bachelor’s degree in Criminalistics from St. Leo University.

Carly was a word choreographer, publishing her book “50 Things to know about Birds in Wisconsin, Birding in the Badger State.” Carly loved learning and was accomplished in various career endeavors and welcomed new career opportunities with amazing enthusiasm over her lifetime, including modeling, acting, owning a crime scene cleanup company, and working as an editor. She was also working on getting her pilot’s license. She loved family, nature, animals, and the outdoors in general. Carly loved learning, cooking, trying new recipes, traveling, going on adventures, seeing new places and road trips in her Jeep. She especially enjoyed raising her son and watching him play football.

Carly was preceded in death by her father, Gilman E. Lincoln Jr.; her fur baby, Scout; two uncles: James Lincoln Sr. and Jeffery Deethardt; aunt, Mary Deethardt; grandparents: Virginia and Gilman Lincoln Sr. and Harold and Doris Deethardt.

She is survived by her beloved son, Logan Beal; mother, Robin Deethardt; sister, April (Joe) Lincoln; uncles and aunts: Merton Lincoln, Lois (Brad) Behrens, Lori (Les) Schmolke, Levi Lincoln, Lily Lincoln, Lana (JP) Lincoln, Steven Deethardt, Mary (Mike) Robers; nephews and nieces: Andrew (Macy) Lincoln, Alison (Vaughn) Holcomb, Maya Schilling, Seth Schilling; three great nieces, Cassie Garner, Callie Jo Holcomb, Brynlee Lincoln; as well as many beloved cousins and other family and friends.

Carly’s beautiful spirit will live on in our hearts as we learn to carry on in her absence. She would want this for all who knew and love(d) her so very much. We must celebrate her life and all the joy she brought into the world from the moment she arrived and cherish those times.

A memorial service will take place on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home, Baraboo, Wisconsin. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Blue Wing Cemetery, Tomah, Wisconsin.

“Look to the Lord and his strength; seek his face always.” Psalm 105:4