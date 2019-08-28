Carmen Joan Janecek, age 81, of McFarland, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Carmen, daughter of Alva and Elsie (Katcinska) Decker was born March 4, 1938. She was united in marriage to Glenn S. Stevens. He preceded her in death on Sept. 18, 1977. She was then united in marriage to Arnold Janecek. He preceded her in death Feb. 12, 2016. Carmen enjoyed her animals and loved to crochet in her free time.
She is survived by her children, Stuart (Inez) Stevens, Wayne (Jill) Stevens, Joan Stevens, step-son, David (Joanna) Janecek; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brother, Joseph W. (Marjorie) Decker; as well as, other relatives, special friends, Donna Beardsley and Sandra Willoughby; and her dog, Goofy and her cat, Stubby.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, son Scott Stevens, sister Diana Decker, grandson Wayne Stevens, Jr., and her step-daughter Denise Luther.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at 1 p.m. at REDLIN FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 12:00, noon until the time of services. Burial will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery.
