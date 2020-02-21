Carmon Cole, Baraboo

BARABOO—Carmon D. Cole passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Feb. 20, 2020, from Pancreatic Cancer. Carmon was born Nov. 4, 1954, in Baraboo, Wis., the son of Donald and Lois Cole. Carmon graduated from Wisconsin School for the Deaf in Delavan, Class of 1973. Carmon enjoyed hunting, camping and fishing, loved watching the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers and the Milwaukee Brewers. He worked from 1983 to 2003 at Teel Plastics in Baraboo, 2004 to 2006 at Kentucky Fried Chicken in Baraboo. Carmon was most recently employed at Walmart in Baraboo, Wis. He enjoyed working at Walmart with his co-workers and supervisors very much. Carmon attended Our Savior Deaf Lutheran Church and was an active member of the Madison Deaf Club and had many friends there. Carmon kept his positive attitude, excellent sense of humor and love for fishing, hunting and sports through to the end. Carmon was loved by many and is greatly missed.