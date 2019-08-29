MAYVILLE - Carol A. Foreman, age 75, of Mayville passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
Carol was born the daughter of Clarence and Esther Schaumberg on Dec. 8, 1943, in Hartford. She was currently employed at the Bethesda Thrift Store in Horicon. Carol had previously worked at Mayville Nursing and Rehabilitation and Eagles Wing’s Care Center in Beaver Dam. She was member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mayville. Family was important to Carol and she loved the time spent with them especially, her grand and great-grandchildren. She took great pride in taking care of her home and enjoyed making sure it stayed that way! Carol also enjoyed sports and watching the Milwaukee Brewers and the Minnesota Vikings.
Carol is survived by her daughters, Carey (Bob) Schneiter of Mayville, Chris (Mark) Margelofsky of LeRoy, and Connie (Duane) Wellner of West Bend. Her eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Her sister, Elaine Kollmansberger of Mayville. She was further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Tina Foreman.
A memorial service for Carol will take place on Wednesday, September 4 at 5 p.m. at Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville with Pastor Sara Gillespie officiating. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, September 4 from 3- 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information, please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
