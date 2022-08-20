Feb. 18, 1940—Aug. 16, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Carol A. Herbrand, 82, of Beaver Dam passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at the Elizabeth Residence in Milwaukee, WI.

A visitation for Carol will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Father Will Arnold officiating. Inurnment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam, WI.

Carol Ann Piszczek was born on February 18, 1940, the daughter of Henry and Anna (Welsch) Piszczek. She was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School and St. Norbert College. On June 23, 1962, she was united in marriage with James Robert Herbrand at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Beaver Dam.

Carol and Jim were the owners and operators of Zweck-Wollenburg Hardware Store for many years; Carol later retired from JC Penney’s.

She was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Beaver Dam where she served as a Lector, a mass server and was active in the Prayer Shawl ministry. Carol volunteered for Meals-on-Wheels, she delivered library books to shut-ins, and she was a Friend of the Library in Fox Lake. Carol was also an active member of the YMCA.

Carol is survived by her three sons: Peter (Kristi) Herbrand of Gurnee, IL, Thomas (Kathy) Herbrand of Eagan, MN and Michael (Janelle) Herbrand of Grafton, WI; ten grandchildren: Tori (Christopher) Mikels, Lexi Patton, John Herbrand, Madelyn Herbrand, Jenna Herbrand, Chloe Herbrand, Linda Herbrand, Jessica Herbrand, Jake Herbrand, and Michael Herbrand; two great grandchildren: Tristan and Evelyn Mikels. She is further survived by a sister-in-law, Margie Piszczek of Bartlett, IL; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Anna Piszczek; her husband Jim on July 11, 2022; and her brother, David Piszczek.

If desired, memorial donations in Carol’s name may be made to St. Katharine Drexel School.

