Carol A. Oppermann, 81, of Waupun, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at ThedaCare Medical Center in Neenah.
Carol was born Nov. 22, 1938 at her grandparent’s home in rural Brownsville in Byron township, the daughter of John J. and Vida Sampson Summers. On June 11, 1955, she married Barnard A. Oppermann at Pella Lutheran Church in Waupun. Following their marriage the couple resided in Waupun all their married lives. Carol was a certified child care provider prior to being employed as a registered nurse at local hospitals. Carol was a member of the American Association of Critical Care Nurses in the National and Fox River Valley Chapters. She was a member of Pella Lutheran Church and its Ladies Aide where she sang in the choir, was a Sunday School Teacher and Vacation Bible School Teacher for many years. She volunteered at Bethesda County Fair for several years. After retirement, Carol became a certified trainer for community based residential facilities. Carol enjoyed her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed reading, playing cards, nature, and travel.
Carol is survived by her children, Dawn (Ricky) Smack, David (Dominique) Oppermann and Deborah Oppermann, all of Waupun, Tom (Diane) Oppermann of Nevada, Susan (Morgan) Hembrook of Madison, Ken (Cathy) Oppermann of Waterloo, and Brian (Karie) Oppermann of Denmark; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jean (Roger) Schmidt of West Bend and Bonnie (Ed) Gruen of Eldorado; three half-brothers, Charles (Mary), James, and John J. Summers; a half-sister, Dorothy Merch; and sisters-in-law, Barbara and Cheryl Summers.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Barnard; her mother, Vida Kiersten; her father, John Summers; two brothers, Neil and John; a grandson, Matthew Hoddel; a great-grandson, Archer Oppermann; a son-in-law, Johnie Smack; and a daughter-in-law, Becky Oppermann.
Funeral services for Carol A. Oppermann will be held Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Pella Lutheran Church in Waupun with Rev. David Knuth officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Sunday at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun from 3-6 p.m. and on Monday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary and to send condolences.
