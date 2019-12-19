Carol A. Oppermann, 81, of Waupun

Carol was born Nov. 22, 1938 at her grandparent’s home in rural Brownsville in Byron township, the daughter of John J. and Vida Sampson Summers. On June 11, 1955, she married Barnard A. Oppermann at Pella Lutheran Church in Waupun. Following their marriage the couple resided in Waupun all their married lives. Carol was a certified child care provider prior to being employed as a registered nurse at local hospitals. Carol was a member of the American Association of Critical Care Nurses in the National and Fox River Valley Chapters. She was a member of Pella Lutheran Church and its Ladies Aide where she sang in the choir, was a Sunday School Teacher and Vacation Bible School Teacher for many years. She volunteered at Bethesda County Fair for several years. After retirement, Carol became a certified trainer for community based residential facilities. Carol enjoyed her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed reading, playing cards, nature, and travel.