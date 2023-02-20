Feb. 10, 1951-Feb. 10, 2023

COLUMBUS—Carol Ann (Betenz) Valley, age 72, passed away after a long illness on Friday, February 10, 2023 in Fitchburg, surrounded by her family. She was born on February 10, 1951 the daughter of William and Helen (Schwarting) Betenz in Waukesha, WI. There she was married to Richard Valley on December 1, 1973.

Carol graduated from Waukesha South High School in 1969. She entered the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater where she attended classes to achieve her degree and also worked for the University’s Accounting Department. She graduated in three and one-half years with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree.

She was hired as a Staff Accountant by the firm of Ronald Mattox and Associates, the largest independent accounting firm in Madison, WI. She earned her license as a Certified Public Accountant while working there. Eventually, Ronald Mattox and Associates merged with the international firm of Grant Thorton where Carol served as Manager of the Centralized Accounting Services Department.

Subsequently, she was hired by a private book store supplier as their first comptroller. In 1990, she began her own accounting firm; Carol A. Valley, CPA, SC in Columbus. Her firm served a variety of clients in the agriculture, construction, manufacturing, and restaurant industries as well as continued service to her firm’s individual clients.

Carol was a member of the Delta Zeta Social Sorority, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Wisconsin Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Rotary International, the Deforest Area Rotary Club where she was a charter member, the Columbus/Fall River Rotary Club, the Columbus Downtown Development Corporation, and the Columbus Chamber of Commerce. As a member of the Columbus/Fall River Rotary Club, she received the Paul Harris Fellowship award.

Carol was an avid sports fanatic. She enjoyed horseback riding and attended Badger football and Brewer baseball games. As the weather permitted, she deer hunted with her husband and father. She especially loved her large garden which bore a variety of vegetables. Carol also relished the summertime when she met with her dear high school friends; Dawn, Debbie, Donna, Gale, Roxanne, and Theresa.

Carol is survived by her husband, Richard Valley, of Columbus, WI; one son, Brian (Jennifer) Valley, of Waukesha, WI; one granddaughter, Andrea Valley, of Waukesha; two sisters: Kathryn Betenz of Milwaukee and Nancy Betenz of Waukesha; two sisters-in-law: Lenore Bond of Lawrenceville, GA and Lucille (William) Dinegan of Burlington, WI; and one brother-in-law, Bruce (Patricia) Valley of Norman, OK. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and many aunts and uncles.

A visitation will be held at Jensen Funeral & Cremation in Columbus on Saturday, February 18, 2023 from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Carol’s family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff of the University Hospital and Clinic and the Agrace Hospice Care of Fitchburg for their compassionate care over the term of her illness. Memorials are preferred to the Columbus Community Foundation, PO Box 423, Columbus, WI. We encourage you to share your online condolences with Carol’s family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

Jensen Funeral & Cremation

Columbus 920-623-5850