Aug. 30, 1932—April 29, 2022

HORICON—Carol Becker, of Horicon, passed away peacefully at Beaver Dam Community Hospital on April 29, 2022, after a long illness.

Carol was born on August 30, 1932, in Merrill, WI, to Walter and Selma Schuster. She graduated from Merrill High School in 1950, and continued her education at Concordia Teachers College in River Forest, IL. She taught in Lutheran Church Missouri Synod (LCMS) schools in Homewood, IL, and Merrill, WI. She was united in marriage to Harlan Becker on June 16, 1956, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Merrill. She gave private piano and organ lessons for 32-years. Carol was an active member of the LCMS Women’s Missionary League serving in many roles including the International Christian Growth Committee.

Music always played a prominent role in Carol’s life. She formed The Becker Bellringers performing with her family at LCMS churches throughout the country. Carol and Harlan’s musical partnership would last for over 62-years. It included church vocal and handbell choirs, many Christmas concerts and numerous programs under the banner of The Becker Music Ministry. A popular presentation was Musical Instruments of Bible Times. Carol continued to play piano at The Beaver Dam Community Hospital into her eighties. She was an active member of the Board of Directors of the Dodge County Concert Association.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Harlan Becker; her parents, Walter and Selma Schuster; her sister, Gloria Bailey, and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Julius and Regina Becker.

She is survived by her children: David (Sandra) Becker of Bismarck, ND, John (Barbara Schultz-Becker) Becker of Madison, WI, and Catherine (Gary) Roscher of Carrollton, TX; her sister-in-law, Helen Stebbe, of Indianapolis, IN; her grandchildren: Taylor (Dustin) Weeks, Torrie (Paul) Hally, Adam Becker, Paul Becker, Evie Ehrlich, and Allison (Lee) Olsen; her great-granddaughters: Norah and Lucy Weeks, Hayden Thomashefsky, Corra Olsen, Promise Olsen; and her great-grandson, Alder Olsen.

We would like to extend our gratitude to Charlie Bierman, Vicki and Chuck Maaske, Diane Kazenbach, and Marcey Sage, who helped Carol live independently after Harlan’s passing, providing love, friendship, and camaraderie, doing chores and running errands. We also thank the excellent caregivers at Hillside Hospice—Ellen, Molly, Cindy, Julie, Melissa, Patti and Tammy, who lovingly looked after our mom. We appreciate the St. Stephen’s staff, Rev. Seehafer and Chaplain Dennis for their spiritual support.

A funeral service will take place on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Horicon, WI. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the LCMS Women’s Missionary League or St. Stephen Church and School, Horicon, WI.

Carol said many times, “I treasured my beloved husband and musical partner, Harlan, my whole family, and tried with God’s help to proclaim the Gospel of Christ through speaking, drama, and art, but mostly music.”