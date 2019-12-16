Carol Beckius, Baraboo

BARABOO - Carol Virginia Beckius passed away Dec. 14, 2019, at the Hospice House, in Baraboo. She was born Feb. 5, 1947, to Stewart and Arlene (Holsaple) Hoege.

She married James Beckius in June 1967. To this union, one son, Joseph James, was born.

In her earlier years, Carol worked as a secretary in the Sauk County Courthouse for District Attorney, John Langer. She was a Hunter Safety teacher at the National Guard Amory. She worked at Circus World Museum as a trolley driver and was a school bus driver for over 25 years. She engaged in making crafts with her school bus kids and kept in touch with all of them.

Carol owned several horses in her lifetime and taught many children how to ride. When she was unable to take care of her last horse, Bandy, she sent him down to Jessica Cole’s Training Stables where he is being used as a special needs therapy horse. A few days before her death, Jessica brought Bandy to the Hospice House parking lot to see her for the last time.

She was also surprised with a hurried visit from North Dakota, by a former riding student, Jenna Litscher.

Carol’s most prized possessions were “My Joe” and “My Bandy.”

Carol was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.