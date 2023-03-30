WISCONSIN DELLS—Carol Blatchley, age 82, of Wisconsin Dells, WI.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Sunday, April 2, 2023, beginning at 3:00 p.m. at Trapper’s Turn Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells.
Carol is survived by her sons: Greg, Steve (Laurie) Blatchley; daughter, Joni (Walter) Schott; and her grandchildren: Abigail and Alex Schott. She is preceded in death by her parents and sisters: Lois Wendlick, Alice Watson, and Diana Ratz.
For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
