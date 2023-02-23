April 2, 1940—Feb. 8, 2023

WISCONSIN DELLS—Carol Blatchley, age 82, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at her home.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Carol was born April 2, 1940, in Portage, WI, the daughter of Jack and Alice (Barden) Hibner. Carol worked in the restaurant business for decades. She owned and operated the Pier Supper Club, a local favorite and was a hostess at The House of Embers. She also enjoyed her time in her beautiful yard. She was a wonderful woman, loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Carol is survived by her sons: Greg, Steve (Laurie) Blatchley; daughter, Joni (Walter) Schott; and her grandchildren: Abigail and Alex Schott. She is preceded in death by her parents and sisters: Lois Wendlick, Alice Watson, and Diana Ratz.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com, (608-253-7884).