Dec. 7, 1943 - April 12, 2023

BEAVER DAM - Carol E. Braun, age 79, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Carol was born on December 7, 1943 to Theodore A. and Ethel (nee Moul) Korth. She attended St. John's Lutheran Elementary School and graduated from Juneau High School in Juneau, WI.

She was united in marriage to Ronald E. Braun on May 14, 1966 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Juneau, WI. At the time of Ron's passing in 2009, they enjoyed 43 years of marriage.

Carol was employed at various places over the years, including eight years at Clearview, four years at Wool-Co, 12 years at Gibson Greeting and finally at Wal-Mart, where she retired after 25 years of service.

She was a member of First Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. She enjoyed painting landscape pictures, reading, china painting, traveling on bus tours, and watching the Packers and Badgers play. She loved spending time with her family and grandsons, Kaden and Gavin, along with her little buddy, Scooter the cat.

Carol is survived by her son, Steve (Becky Hamilton) Braun; special fiancee, Julie Korth; grandsons: Kaden and Gavin; brothers: Calvin (Pearl) Korth and Kenneth Korth; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ronald in 2009; in-laws, Helen and Herman Braun; sister-in-law, Nancy Korth; grandparents and other relatives.

In honoring Carol's wishes, private family services will be held and burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery, Beaver Dam.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family.