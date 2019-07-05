Carol Jean Denzer, 66, of North Freedom, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital, in Madison, after developing complications while recovering from surgery, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Carol was born at home on Sept. 1, 1952, in Wilson, Wisconsin, the daughter of Joseph and Fannie (Forster) Wisinger. She graduated from Baraboo Senior High School in 1970, and attended cosmetology school, in Madison, and became a beautician.
On March 31, 1973, Carol was united in marriage to Phillip Dale Denzer, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Baraboo. From this union they were blessed with four children, Jason, Jeremy, Jonathan and Courtney.
Carol has been employed at Teel Plastics for the past 16 years and in her spare time, she enjoyed reading mystery novels, shopping, baking, cooking, and bowling. She also enjoyed hearing and telling funny jokes and spending time with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Carol is survived by her husband of 46 years, Phillip; four children, Jason, Jeremy, Jonathan (fiancée Billijo Moore) and Courtney Denzer; four grandchildren, Chloe and Myckenzee Denzer, Nevaeh McKeown and Nolon Denzer; mother, Fannie Wisinger; two sisters, Angie (Rick) Scott and Laura Waddell; two brothers, Roger (Julie) Wisinger and Steve Wisinger; and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Carol was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Wisinger, in June of 2014.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Baldwin Funeral Services, 520 East St., Baraboo, with Fr. Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Inurnment will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery, North Freedom.
