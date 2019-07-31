LYNDON STATION - Carol Emma Ryczek, age 68, of Lyndon Station, Wis., passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg, Wis.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Conway Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station with Father Clayton Elmhorst celebrating a service at 5 p.m.
Carol was born June 7, 1951, in St. Cloud, Minn., the daughter of Alois and Genevieve (Fruth) Mohs. She graduated from Saint Benedict High School and received post-graduate education from the College of Saint Benedict in St. Joseph, Minn. Carol was married to James Ryczek on June 5, 1971. She spent her life as a spirited defender and caretaker of others. She was a natural earth mother and somewhat of a baby-whisperer; she was also featured on a radio talk show in the 70’s as somewhat of a pioneer promoting natural birth in Eagle Bend, Minn. She raised three daughters and worked with developmentally disabled adults, providing care in her home and then through the business she ran with her husband for over 15 years. After retirement, she continued to volunteer her time to various community organizations and as a hospice worker.
Carol was a talented vocalist and musician. Her enjoyment of music was infused into everything she did; she played piano, guitar and wrote songs, as well as poetry. She shared her talents by singing and performing from a very young age, leading choir groups, playing for church services and was the musician for funerals, weddings and other celebrations that took place in her community. She taught and accompanied many students throughout her life; she would sing or play music each day and enjoyed most genres as well as all forms of musical expression.
Carol is survived by her loving husband, Jim; daughters, Jessica (Michael Crull) Schulz of Lyndon Station, Genevieve (Nathan Rantala) Ryczek of Minneapolis, Minn. and Bethany Ryczek (Alasdair Mariotti) of Rome, Italy; grandchildren, Dylan and Ryan Schulz, Amelia and Sophia Rantala and Maximus Mariotti; siblings, Sadie (Al) Kunkel , Eileen (Don) Roeder, Harvey (Mary Jo) Mohs, Alvin (Rollee) Mohs and Dorothy (Jack) Ruegemer; as well as 31 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Gordon Mohs and Bill (Phyllis) Mohs; and a sister, Delores (Virgil) Winter.
The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wis. assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)