Feb. 7, 1939—Jan. 12, 2023

MAUSTON—Carol Finnegan, 83, of Mauston, WI, passed away on January 12, 2023 peacefully at Fairview Nursing Home with her family by her side.

Carol was born on February 7, 1939 to Henry and Esther Stange in Chicago, IL. Carol spent her life as a caretaker for her family and was an amazing cook. Earlier in life she enjoyed dancing and playing in a pool league.

Carol was blessed with three children: Debbie, Ron, and Jim. Carol is survived by her children: Debbie (Paul) Maresch, Ron Paul and Jim (Cindy) Finnegan; her grandchildren: Jake (Amara) Maresch, Jordan (Amanda) and Nashaena Paul; her great-grandchildren: Ariyanah Brandt, Ruby Maresch, Max Maresch, Kaydence Bohlmann and Jack Maresch; her niece and nephews: Lisa Stange, Chris Becker and John Becker. Carol was predeceased by her brothers: Bob and Wayne Stange, sister-in-law, Joanne Stange, her nephew, Wayne “Jocko” Stange and a great-nephew, Ashton Stricklin.

As per Carol’s request, no funeral will be held. There will be a private memorial service held at a later date.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, WI assisted the family with arrangements.