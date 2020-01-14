Carol Hockstad, 91, Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS - Carol Hockstad, age 91 of Wisconsin Dells, Wis. passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center in Madison, Wis. with loved ones by her side.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at 6 p.m. at Picha Funeral Home in Lake Delton, Wis. with Reverend Steven Keller officiating. Visitation will be held at Picha Funeral Home in Lake Delton on Monday from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 6 p.m.
Carol was born Sept. 17, 1928, in Wauwatosa, Wis
Carol is survived by her daughters, Kathy Kapp and Sandy Hockstad both of Wisconsin Dells; granddaughter, Nikki (Andy) Lohr of Wisconsin Dells; great-grandchildren, BreAnna Kapp (Brad Garetson), Haley Kapp (Conrad Rothenburger), Austin and AJ Lohr; six great-great-grandchildren; special friend, Anne Hockstad; and her fur baby, Speedy. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jim; former husband, Eugene; son-in-law, Larry Kapp; and a grandson, Bill Kapp.
The family would like to thank the staff of St. Mary’s for their loving care of her during her final days.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lake Delton, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and full obituary, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
