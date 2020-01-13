Carol J. Firari, age 59, of Lowell Township, went to be with her Lord when Heaven gained an angel unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 11th, 2020.
There will be a memorial gathering at St. John’s Lutheran Church- Salem Lowell Campus on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. A funeral service will follow at the church at 12:00 noon with the Rev. Paul Schupmann officiating.
Carol was born on May 12, 1960, in Watertown, Wis. to Melvin and Mary Riege. She was confirmed May of 1974 and graduated from Watertown High School in 1978. Carol married her husband and best friend Frank Firari and was welcomed into the Firari family on Oct. 7, 1989. Carol worked with special needs and autistic children in Dodge County. She also dedicated years to caring for her mother in-law. Her favorite job was that of wife, mother and, most of all, grandmother. She deeply loved and was so proud of her family and they loved her. She will be missed dearly. Carol loved the outdoors and looked forward to spring time and the beauty it brought. One of her favorite hobbies was working in her flower garden and enjoying the many varieties of flowers she grew.
Carol is survived by her husband, Frank; daughters, Chelsey (Brady) Bauer and Kara Firari (Taylor Feller); step-son, Jason (Dana) Huebner; grandchildren, Brendan and Cameron Bauer; step-grandchildren, Austyn and Bailey Huebner; her parents, Melvin and Mary Riege; her brother, Curt (Amy) Riege; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Rodney (Jean) Firari, Sheila Firari, Betty Bender, Raymond (Pete) Firari, Jr., Michael (Julie) Firari, Brian (Sandy) Firari, Kenneth (Sara) Firari, Patty (Ray) Foslid, and Perry (Angie) Firari; her dear friend, Dawn Hiemstra; her fur friends, Buck and Scooter; and many nieces and nephews. Carol was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother in-law, Raymond “Chip” and Virginia Firari; and her brother in-law Denny Bender.
The KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
