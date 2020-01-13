Carol J. Firari, age 59, of Lowell Township

Carol was born on May 12, 1960, in Watertown, Wis. to Melvin and Mary Riege. She was confirmed May of 1974 and graduated from Watertown High School in 1978. Carol married her husband and best friend Frank Firari and was welcomed into the Firari family on Oct. 7, 1989. Carol worked with special needs and autistic children in Dodge County. She also dedicated years to caring for her mother in-law. Her favorite job was that of wife, mother and, most of all, grandmother. She deeply loved and was so proud of her family and they loved her. She will be missed dearly. Carol loved the outdoors and looked forward to spring time and the beauty it brought. One of her favorite hobbies was working in her flower garden and enjoying the many varieties of flowers she grew.