Carol J. Krentz, age 80, of Monona

Carol J. Krentz, age 80 passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. She was born on Nov. 12, 1939, in New Glarus, Wis. the daughter of Ralph and Louena (Wild) Goodman. Carol graduated from Belleville High School with the class of 1957. On May 31, 1958, she was united in marriage to Dwaine Krentz at First United Church of Christ in Belleville. Carol and Dwaine celebrated 61 years of marriage. Carol worked for Chase Bank for many years most recently coordinating trips and outings through the bank for seniors. She was a member of Abiding Shepherd Lutheran Church. Carol loved wintering at their Florida home until 2011. She also enjoyed playing cards and reading, but most of all she cherished her times spent with her grandchildren and family.
Carol is survived by her husband Dwaine, children Brian (Linda) Krentz, Blaine (Ann) Krentz, and Michelle (Jeremy) Krutsinger, grandchildren Cody (Alexandra), Kelsey (Charley), Taylor (Kevin), Mackenzie (Ben), Kylee, and Ariana, great-grandchildren Ezra and Eloise, step-grandchildren Trisha and Jessica, and step-great-grandchildren Addie and Gavin. She is further survived by her brother John (Diane) Goodman, brother-in-law Ron Schmid, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Joyce Schmid, father-in-law and mother-in-law Herbert and Della Krentz, and a nephew Phillip Schmid.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Abiding Shepherd Lutheran Church, 406 W. Cottage Grove Rd., Cottage Grove, Wis. with Pastor Nathan Krause officiating. Burial will be in the Belleville Cemetery.
A visitation will precede the funeral from 9:30 a.m. until time of services on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Abiding Shepherd Lutheran Church in Cottage Grove.
Memorials are suggested to the Christian Education Fund at Abiding Shepherd Lutheran Church.
The BECKER-BEAL FUNERAL HOME of Belleville is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com
