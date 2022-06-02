Sept. 10, 1934—May 30, 2022

BARABOO—Carol J. Warming, 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 30, 2022. She was born in Davenport, IA, on September 10, 1934.

Survivors include her children: John (Kristen) Warming of Des Moines, IA., Katherine Warming of Adel, IA, and Matthew (Cheryl) Warming of Baraboo, WI; grandchildren: John II, Barrett (Julie), Dane (Theresa), Sam (Crystal), Katie, Jenna, Nicole, Joshua (Jessica), Allison, and Nicholas; She was also blessed with ten great-grandchildren; her sister, Phyllis Cooper; and her brother, Emil Muhs.

A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, in Baraboo, with Pastor Karen Hofstad officiating.

The family would like to thank SSM Hospice staff and “PK” for the care given to Carol in her final days. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.