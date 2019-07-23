Carol J. Zimmer, age 75, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.
The visitation will be a Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 5:00 p.m. Rev. Cherie Forret will officiate and inurnment will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam at a later date.
Carol Jean Zimmer was born on September 15, 1943 in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin to Laverne and Blanche Hron. She was a 1962 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. On June 12, 1965, Carol was united in marriage with Michael Zimmer at Trinity Church – United Methodist in Beaver Dam. She owned and operated a daycare out of her home for many years, making a difference in countless children’s lives in the Beaver Dam area. Carol was a longtime member of Trinity Church – United Methodist.
Carol is survived by her children, Traci Zimmer and Randy Zimmer; grandson, Zakk Benter, all of Beaver Dam; siblings, Phyllis (Lester) Brooks, Judy Meyers, Marilyn Schepp, Dave Schepp, Jerry Schepp and Norbert Hron; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Patricia and George Booth, Thomas and Liz Brennecke, and Wayne Zimmer. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Mike, on February 9, 2018.
The family wishes to thank Hillside Hospice for all of the exceptional care and guidance that was given to them.
The KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)