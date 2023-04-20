Nov. 29, 1957—Nov. 26, 2022

KENDALL—Carol Jean Davey, of Kendall, WI, died November 26, 2022, three days before her 65th birthday.

She bravely, if incredulously, faced her April diagnosis of lung cancer, which increasingly took over her life from then on. In true Carol fashion, she maintained a brutally honest and generous demeanor to all who surrounded her ‘til the end. Only in her last three days did she allow herself to be parted from her beloved cat, Missy.

Carol was the last of four children born to John and Eleanor Davey. From her earliest days, she showed a unique and exuberant character.

Although repeated encounters with a somewhat unfriendly world considerably dampened her exuberance, her resolve to live a life true to her nature did not.

Carol had a variety of labor-intensive jobs during her work life, with the predictable negative impact on her physical abilities. Nevertheless, Carol made a precious impact on creatures great and small, throughout her life. From reliably greeting a lonely horse she passed by each day, to adopting animals in the wild and never turning away a cat, she remained at the ready to serve those in need.

Carol made friends wherever she worked and kept many for life. It was particularly poignant and timely that after giving her parents a complete run for their money as a child and young adult, she was able to serve them as they aged. She was remarkable in her willingness to drop everything and take care of whatever immediate need might come up for them. She handled tasks such as keeping track of appointments and mail and was the immediate “go to” for any appointments or errands they had or any adventures her father could dream up. During those years, it was a common remark from either parent that Carol was, “quite a girl” and “she never ceases to amaze us”.

Carol was preceded in death by her sister, Ann and brother, John, her father, John W. and mother, Eleanor Eberdt Davey. She will be sorely missed and always beloved by those she so reluctantly left, including her sister, Susan Donahoe (Robert); sister-in-law, Cinthia Davey; and treasured nieces and nephews: Sky (Missy), Neil (Angela) and Rose Davey, Molly Sachs (Stephen), Anna Donahoe (Nick Pinzke), Ethan and Johnny Davey, Thyra Davey, Kaia Sachs and Leo Pinzke Donahoe.

A celebration of Carol’’ life will take place this summer. To honor her, be kind to a child, an animal or a person left out. The world is a softer place for her presence in it.