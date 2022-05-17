April 13, 1940—May 8, 2022

BRODHEAD—Carol Jean Popanz, age 82, passed away on May 8, 2022, at the Pleasant View Nursing Home in Monroe, WI.

Carol was born in Brodhead, on April 13, 1940, the daughter of Charles and Violet (Bratzke) Schuman.

Carol worked for many years as the hostess for the Village Inn in Footville, prior to her retirement. She enjoyed traveling, crocheting, knitting and fishing. She also enjoyed watching the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers and gathering with friends at the river.

Carol is survived by her two sons: Randy (Laurie) Sommerfeldt and Harold (Kathy) Peetoom II; Five grandchildren: Aaron (Kaitlin) Bevars, Bradley Bevars, Braydon Sommerfeldt, Violet Peetoom and Sophie Peetoom; Four great-grandchildren: Hunter, Hayden, Colton and Adelyn; Three brothers: Bill (Cassie) Schuman, Phillip (Sharon) Schuman and Bruce (LeAnne) Schuman; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Carol is preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Janelle Bevars in 2017; a brother, Roger (Marcy) Schuman; and a special friend, Harry Schultz.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family in Carol’s memory.

A Celebration of Carol’s life will be held on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home, 1105 E. 9th Avenue in Brodhead WI from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.