Aug. 10, 1950—July 16, 2022

RICE LAKE—Carol Jean Schumacher, age 71, of Rice Lake, WI, formerly of Portage, WI, died Saturday, July 16, 2022 at home with her family. She was born on August 10, 1950 to Irving and June (McConnell) Bartels. Carol graduated from Darlington High School in 1968.

She was married to Tony Schumacher on May 1, 1971 in Darlington, WI. They enjoyed 47 years of marriage before Tony’s passing in 2018. Carol was a Legal Secretary for law offices in Milwaukee and Portage. Later, Carol worked at MATC-Portage as an Administrative Assistant.

Carol enjoyed gardening, taking care of her wildflower patch, baking, and watching Badgers, Brewers, and Packers games. She was very proud of her three grandchildren and loved spending time with them.

She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Kate and Ben Hillyer; three grandchildren: Kaila, Andrew and Evan Hillyer; five siblings: Jim (Sheila) Bartels, Midge (Bob) Steger, Jerry (Lorraine) Bartels, Rick Bartels and Deb (Don) Ernzen; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Schumacher; infant daughter, Amy; parents, Irv and June Bartels.

A Celebration of her Life will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Portage, WI, on August 13, 2022. There will be a visitation from 1:00-2:00 PM, service at 2:00 PM, with a luncheon to follow. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

The family would like to thank Marshfield Medical Center Rice Lake Hospice for their caring and loving support. A special thank you to Gale Hillyer for helping care for Carol and the family during her final weeks. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is assisting the family with arrangements.