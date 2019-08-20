Carol Joanne Millard, 86, of Pardeeville, passed away peacefully Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Remington House surrounded by family.
She was born October 31, 1932 in Linden, Wisconsin, The daughter of Royal and Eva (Liddicoat) Jewell. Carol attended Mineral Point High School. She was employed for many years at Divine Savior Nursing Home until her retirement. Carol was frequently known as “Ma Millard”, with her love of cooking, baking, and taking care of others. She also enjoyed watching an old western, and listening to Johnny Cash.
Survivors include her children, Deb (Jeff) Hess, Michael Waring (Monica Mattern), Brad (Sarah) Millard, and Kris (Amy) Millard; nine grandchildren; six great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. She is further survived by a sister Janice Carey of Mineral Point and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held Friday, August 23 at 6 p.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of services. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Remington House and Heartland Hospice for the loving care of mom. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
