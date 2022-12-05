Feb. 4, 1933—Dec. 1, 2022

PORTAGE—Carol “June” Pollitt Cullen, 89 of Portage, WI passed away peacefully on December 1, 2022, as she was welcomed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior.

June was born February 4, 1933, in Terre Haute, IN to Vera (Cox) and Durham Pollitt. She was a proud graduate of the Class of ‘51 from Honey Creek High School. She married Herb Kalen, and they had one daughter, Teresa. Later, she met the love of her life James Paul (Jim) Cullen. Although they only had 19 years of marriage before Jim’s untimely passing, those were the best years of June’s life.

June had many jobs through the years but was proudest of being a mother and housewife while her children were young. Although June never realized her dream of being a teacher, she was very proud that her daughters, Janet and Carol, chose that profession.

June has friends and family ‘all over the country’, and she spent her retirement years traveling to visit them. Her last solo trip, at the young age of 80, was to visit “Carol’s school” in Texas. As much as June loved to travel and visit her friends; she really enjoyed being a groupie for several Southern Gospel Quartets and making new friends.

June enjoyed visiting her family in Indiana where she would watch her grandsons, Matt and Sam, play ball. She always said Jim would have been so proud. June’s heart grew tremendously when her grandchildren, Cullen, Connor and Cassidy were born. They became the center of her world. She would drop everything to do for them. June could be found at their games, concerts and recitals with her camera in hand recording every moment. She loved for them to spend the night so she could fix their favorite breakfast.

June is survived by her daughters: Carol Cullen, Janet (Ed) Steck, Teresa Kalen, Cyndy (Dennis) Johnson and Lynda Tuft; grandchildren: Cullen (Kari) Steck, Connor and Cassidy Steck, Matt (Nathalie) Johnson, Sam (Heather) Johnson, and James Jaspers. June was blessed with eight great-grandchildren: Camden, Sierra, Corbin, Jade, Kailer, and Wyatt Johnson, Cullen James (CJ) and Kaden Steck. June is also survived by her brother Jay (Diane) Pollitt and sister-in-law, Sue Pollitt; numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jim, her parents, two brothers, Jack and James Pollitt, and her baby sister Janet.

June’s family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Moments Hospice for their support and care of June. A special thanks to Dr. Jill Pogorelec for her patience and care for many years, as well as the staff of Our House.

Private graveside services will be held in Terre Haute, IN at a later date. Anyone wishing to honor June may make donations to Moments Hospice at www.momentshospice.com or 5315 Wall St. Suite 135, Madison, WI 53718.

