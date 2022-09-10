June 11, 1929—Sept. 3, 2022

HAWTHORN WOODS, IL—Visitation and funeral service for Carol L. Burdick, 93, of Hawthorn Woods, IL will be for the family.

Carol L. (Davis) Burdick was born June 11, 1929 in Baraboo, WI to Basil and Cecil (Potterville) Davis. She passed away September 3, 2022 in Wauconda, IL.

Carol graduated from Baraboo High School and went to Madison Business College where she met her husband John.

Carol was the mother of: Kathy (Mike) Battista and David; grandmother of: Jonathan and Emily (Matt) Trudgen; great-grandmother of: Parker and Riley; sister to, Bernadine (Don) McIlnay, and Barbara McQuade; and sister-in-law to, Dorothy Ann (Edmund) Duplaga; along with many nieces and nephews.

Carol took pleasure in being a homemaker where she was able to raise and spend time with her two children. In her spare time she enjoyed crafts, collecting, and photography and attended the local college to take photography classes to broaden her skills.

Carol will be buried with her late husband, E. John Burdick, Jr. at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam, WI.