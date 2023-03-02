Sept. 6, 1939 – Feb. 26, 2023

NORTH FREEDOM—Carol Lavonne (Hinze) Bochler, passed away February 26, 2023, peacefully at home with family in North Freedom, WI, at the age of 83. Carol was born September 6, 1939, in Sardis, OH, to Harold and Lillian (Goddard) Hinze. She was the first of six children.

Throughout her childhood she called home Sardis, OH; Baraboo, WI; Pittsville, WI; Rolla, MO; Medford, OR; and eventually settled back in Baraboo, in 1957. She was a Baraboo High School graduate of 1958.

A few short months later, she met her husband, Harold George Bochler while working at Flambeau. Their first date was December 8, 1958 and they were eventually married on July 2, 1960 at First United Methodist Church in Baraboo, and later became members of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in North Freedom. They were blessed with two sons, Dayl H. Bochler and Darren A. Bochler.

Carol was a woman known for her hard work, love and dedication to her family and friends. She worked at Flambeau Corporation for 38 years, bowled for River’s Edge until her 80th birthday, and enjoyed many hobbies. Those hobbies include gardening, cooking and preserving, reading, traveling, sewing, watching John Wayne, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, and three brothers: Lester, Darrell, and Alan Hinze.

She is survived by her husband, Harold G. Bochler of North Freedom, WI; two sons: Dayl Bochler and Darren (Merrilee) Bochler of North Freedom, WI; four grandchildren: Kaitlyn (Matthew) Spoerl of Tomah, WI, Maddeline, Emmilee, and Lillianne Bochler of North Freedom, WI; two great-grandchildren: Levi and Silas Spoerl of Tomah, WI; her sisters: Lorna Hahn of La Valle, WI, and Donna (Chuck) Dvorak of Lyndon Station, WI.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. noon on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Baldwin Funeral Services, 520 East St., Baraboo, with Pastor Timothy Blauert officiating. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. A luncheon will be provided at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 106 South Maple St., North Freedom, following the service. The family wishes to thank the staff at St. Croix Hospice for the loving care given to Carol during her final days.