Feb. 28, 1937—July 25, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Carol M. Ryan, 85, of Beaver Dam and formerly of Iron Mountain, Michigan passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.

Carol was born on February 28, 1937 the daughter of Leo and Cecelia Despins in Iron Mountain, Michigan. She was married to Terence Ryan, who preceded her in death in 1989. On June 9, 2005, Carol was married to Howard L. Skogman, who passed away in 2021.

Carol had been employed for over 30 years with Bank One in Beaver Dam (now known as Chase Bank) ending her career with them as a loan officer. Her forte was community interaction and she loved speaking with customers. After retiring she enjoyed volunteering, including at the Beaver Dam Community Hospital and as a very active member of the board at New Beginnings Homeless Shelter in Beaver Dam. She was a long time member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Beaver Dam.

Carol enjoyed traveling in retirement, including cruises to Alaska and through the fjords of Norway. The trip she spoke of most was her tour of Ireland. Apparently, she made sure to enjoy all that the country had to offer! She also enjoyed going to cross stitch conventions with her friends. First and foremost, though, Carol loved her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother and most recently a great grandmother.

Carol had such wonderful friends in Beaver Dam. From her Tuesday night dinner group, the card groups, her walking buddy, to her stitching and traveling friends. You know who you are—thank you for your wonderful friendships. Even as late as last year, Carol faithfully attended her high school reunion, and spoke fondly of her Iron Mt. classmates. Our family would like to especially thank her neighbors, Rich and Sue. You were everything to her—repairman, lawn guy, IT technician, but mostly, honestly just so kind. So much more than neighbors, you were a part of our family.

Carol is survived by her son, Dr. Terry (Elaine) Ryan of Iron Mountain, Michigan; and daughters: Julie (John) Christy of Chapel Hill, North Carolina and Vicki Ryan (Chris Ness) of St. Paul, Minnesota; 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild; and her brother Thomas Despins of Superior, Wisconsin. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, her daughter Jenny Ryan Power, her sister Marion Olson and brothers: Leo “Joe” Despins, Jim Despins, Kenneth Despins, and Robert Despins.

A private Celebration of Life will be held in Beaver Dam and Carol will be laid to rest at Iron Mountain Cemetery Park in Iron Mountain, Michigan.

If desired memorial donations in Carol’s name may be made to New Beginnings Homeless Shelter, PO Box 119, Beaver Dam, WI 53916. In lieu of that, please consider making a donation to your favorite local charity in her memory.”The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.