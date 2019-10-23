CAMP DOUGLAS - Carol Mae Braund, age 78, of Camp Douglas, died on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at her home with her family by her side. Carol was born May 30, 1941, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. to Joshua and Alma (Sager) Smelcer of Necedah, Wis. Carol grew up in Necedah along with two brothers, James and Robert; and a sister, JoAnn. Carol was a 1959 graduate of the Necedah High School.
Carol was united in marriage to Richard John Braund on Oct. 13, 1962, in Necedah, Wis. They then moved to New Berlin, Wis., where Richard worked for Briggs & Stratton, and Carol worked for Kmart in Brookfield, Wis. Carol and Richard were blessed with two children, Rhonda and Gregory. Carol enjoyed bicycling, traveling with Richard, going camping, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Carol leaves behind a husband of 57 years, Richard of Camp Douglas; her daughter, Rhonda (Terry) Minton of Greenfield, Wis.; a son, Gregory (Maria) Braund of New Berlin, Wis.; four grandchildren, Brittany (Adrian) Perez of Yorkville, Ill., Shannon Kaurich of Big Bend, Wis., and Gabriella and Chloe Braund of New Berlin, Wis.; two great-grandchildren, Lilly and Noah Perez; her sister, JoAnn (Al) Ballering of Eau Claire, Wis.; her brother, Robert (Sherri) Smelcer of Baraboo, Wis. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, James.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at 11:00a.m. at St. James Lutheran Church (1106 S. Main St.) in Necedah, Wis. Pastor Roger Erdman will officiate.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St) in New Lisbon on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may also call at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Hustler Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.
