POYNETTE - Carol Ruth Cadotte, 70, of Poynette, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.
She was born May 22, 1949, in Washburn, the daughter of Carl and Eleanor (Iverson) Stromberg. She was united in marriage to Jerome Merle Cadotte in Washburn. Carol graduated as salutatorian from Washburn High School. She was employed as an apartment manager at Riverwood Apartments and then as a cake decorator for Piggly Wiggly in Poynette. Carol loved to spend time with her family and was a devout Jehovah's Witness.
Survivors include her son, Adam (Laetrell) Cadotte; daughter, Heather Cadotte; grandchildren, Anthony “TJ” Cadotte, Dallas Cadotte, Zachary Cadotte, and Addison Cadotte; great-granddaughter, Athena Cadotte; and many other relatives and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerome; sons, Anthony “Tony” Cadotte and Aaron Cadotte.
Graveside services and interment were held at Pardeeville Cemetery with Tom Spicher officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)