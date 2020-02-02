Carol Virginia Beckius, Baraboo
OBITUARIES

BARABOO - Carol Virginia Beckius passed away Dec. 14, 2019, at the Hospice House in Baraboo.

She is survived by her son, Joe; her sister, Jane Perry; brother, James Hoege; several nieces, nephews and cousins, along with many close neighbors and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church with Father Dave Mowers officiating. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service at the church. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.

