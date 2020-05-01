Carole Ruth (Alexander) Tyink, 82, Appleton

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Carole Ruth (Alexander) Tyink, Aug. 14, 1937 - April 26, 2020, "She read books as one would breathe air, to fill up and live.” Annie Dillard, The Living

Carole Ruth (Alexander) Tyink was a lifelong learner, especially admired for her curious nature and commitment to uncovering life’s deepest meaning through an enduring love of books. It would be difficult to find anyone else as well read as Carole. Carole not only read for herself but had a unique way of finding just the right book for everyone in her life. It was a rare visitor who didn’t leave her presence without a handful (or bagful) of books.

Born Aug. 14, 1937 in Chicago to Harold and Pearl (Anderson) Alexander, Carole was a bright and ambitious student, graduating Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Iowa, later receiving her Master's Degree in Counseling. Carole and her husband Dave enjoyed fifty-six years of marriage, highlighted by raising their three children, Steve (Peri) Tyink, Scott (Catherine) Tyink and Christine (Douglas) Kortbein. Carole instilled in her children how to think about life outside of the box, stay curious, be generous with kind words and look for the humor in life’s many absurdities. A parade of pets including dogs, cats, horse, raccoon and goat accompanied her journey.