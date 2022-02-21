HILLPOINT—Caroline A. McCauley, age 89 of Hillpoint, died on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Harvest Guest Home in Richland Center, WI. She was born on September 3, 1932 in the Town of Washington, Sauk County, the daughter of Agon and Clara (Meyer) Gudenschwager. She was married to Milford McCauley on December 15, 1950. Caroline spent her whole life raising her children and grandchildren, and farming alongside of Milford on the Gudenschwager homestead in the Hillpoint/Lime Ridge area. Her deep faith was an important part of her life rarely missing a Sunday morning service and singing in the church choir and an active member of the Ladies Aid. Caroline was known for her cooking and baking, always making her family member’s favorite foods. She enjoyed crafting and sharing baking secrets with Triple H Homemakers.

Survivors include six children: Donald McCauley, of Reedsburg; Judy (Gerald) Powell, of Wales, Karen (Rick) Fairbrother, of Richland Center, Dennis (Cindy) McCauley, of Hillpoint, Diane (Greg) Goetsch, of Wausau and Dan (Natalie) McCauley, of Hillpoint; eight grandchildren: Amy, Melissa, Bonnie, Rachel, Lauren, Marcus, Mason and Carson; eight great-grandchildren: Justin and Morgan, Rylee and Hailey, Lincoln, Nolan, Savannah and Nash. She was preceded in death by husband Milford; sisters: Violet and Lucille; daughter-in-law: Deanna, and a grandson: Gerald Powell Jr.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Hillpoint with Pastor Tim Anderson officiating. Interment will be in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Hillpoint. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday at the Hoof Funeral Home in Reedsburg and after 10:00 AM until time of service at the church on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

The Hoof Funeral Home is serving the family.