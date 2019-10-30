JUNEAU - Caroline J. “Carrie” Albrecht, of Juneau, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the age of 88 years.
A special lady indeed, Caroline J. “Carrie” was born to Herbert and Frances Galoff on March 17, 1931. She was one of four sisters and lived in Juneau. Carrie attended Juneau, now Dodgeland, where she lettered in cheerleading and graduated in 1949. She worked at the Dodge County Title and Abstract Co. from 1951 until 1970. She then worked at the Dodge County Register of Deeds until her retirement in 1993. She had one son, Gregory, and lived in Juneau her entire life. She was proud of the home she had built with Greg’s father, Clarence (Tubby) Giese, and remained there up until her passing. In 1986, she married Frank Albrecht and they were together up until his passing in 2018.
Carrie is survived by her son, Greg Giese, daughter-in-law Teresa, and their children Jennifer, Ryan, and Brent; step-son Frank Albrecht Jr, wife Michelle and their children; sisters Charm (Roger) Searl and Gen Mecklenberg and their families; her best friend Adeline (Toody) Ehlenfeldt, and many other dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Gladys Parzy, husband Frank, parents Herbie and Peggy, Greg’s father Tubby, and many other relatives and friends.
A special thank you goes out to Carrie’s neighbors, who did so much in helping her maintain her dream of staying in her home, Grant and Kelly Steger, Eddie Babcock, and Kay and Paul Marose. And a big thank you to the Juneau PD and first responders for the work that they do, not only on the day of her passing, but every day. God bless.
Visitation is Thursday, October 31, 2019, from 10 AM - 11 AM at the Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home, 150 W. Oak Grove Street, Juneau, WI. Funeral service will follow at 11 AM. Interment Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Juneau, WI.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home - Juneau is serving the family. Online condolences may be placed at www.berndt-ledesma.com
