Sept. 16, 1925—Feb. 21, 2023
RANDOLPH—Caroline Krueger, age 97, of Randolph, passed away on February 21, 2023, while residing at Christian Homestead in Waupun.
Caroline was born on September 16, 1925, in Portage, WI, the daughter of Charles and Grace (Soward) Borde. She grew up with her brothers and sisters on a farm in Dekorra Township. On June 8, 1944, she was united in marriage to Otto Krueger, after meeting him at a dance. This union was blessed with five children. Caroline was a loving and hard-working mother and an excellent cook. She also helped to support the family, working at Rockwell for several years. She rarely missed any of her children’s sporting events. Later she was a loving and devoted grandmother, and she and Otto could be seen at many of her grandchildren’s games and activities. She also crocheted many doilies, afghans and pillow covers and made an afghan for each of her grandchildren.
Caroline is survived by her five children: Otto (Sharon) Krueger of Madison, Ed Krueger of Beaver Dam, Tom (Gayle) Krueger of Rio, Norman Krueger of Fond du Lac and Carol (Allan) Kuehn of Beaver Dam. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great step-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; three great-great-step-grandchildren; a sister, Iva Murwin of Milton; a brother, John Borde of Rio; further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Otto; parents; three grandsons: David and Adam Krueger in infancy, and Andrew Kuehn; brothers: Wilmer (Elizabeth) Borde and Russell Borde; sisters: Helen Borde and Margie (Ted) Krohn; brother-in-law, Bill Murwin.
A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, February 27, 2023, at Randolph Community Funeral Home, 208 South High Street, Randolph. Private service will be held (www.randolphfh.com).
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)