Caroline was born on September 16, 1925, in Portage, WI, the daughter of Charles and Grace (Soward) Borde. She grew up with her brothers and sisters on a farm in Dekorra Township. On June 8, 1944, she was united in marriage to Otto Krueger, after meeting him at a dance. This union was blessed with five children. Caroline was a loving and hard-working mother and an excellent cook. She also helped to support the family, working at Rockwell for several years. She rarely missed any of her children’s sporting events. Later she was a loving and devoted grandmother, and she and Otto could be seen at many of her grandchildren’s games and activities. She also crocheted many doilies, afghans and pillow covers and made an afghan for each of her grandchildren.