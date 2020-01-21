Caroline Slegelis, 91, of Brookfield

Caroline Slegelis nee Wandt, Brookfield, formerly of Watertown and Beaver Dam, found peace on January 18, 2020 at the age of 91.
Caroline was born to the late Hugo and Francis Wandt in Milwaukee. After she married the late George Leibitzke in 1950, she moved to St. Francis. She married the late Richard Slegelis in 1984 and they lived in Watertown. Caroline is survived by her brother, Hugo Wandt of Brookfield; two sons, Gary (Sharon) Leibitzke and Wayne (Peggy) Leibitzke; five stepchildren, Karl (Marija) Slegelis, Imants Slegelis, Maija (Robert) Kurtz, Rita Slegelis, and Velta (Leonard) Young. She is also survived by seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Caroline had many loves, but none more than her family. She was an accomplished cook and loved to entertain family and friends. She also loved to polka and served for a number of years as the President of the German club at the Bavarian Inn in the 1980’s. She also loved to camp, play cards and travel, even in her later years with her fun-loving companion Larry “Doc” Brengle of Beaver Dam, now deceased. Caroline had a strong feisty character and will be dearly missed by all.
Visitation will be on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the HAFEMEISTER FUNERAL HOME in Watertown, Wis. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. The family request that people make donations in support of Dodge County Humane Society or Immanuel Lutheran Church Elevator Fund, Lebanon, Wisconsin instead of sending flowers. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
