BARABOO - Carolyn Agnes (nee Anchor) Moon, age 73, passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer, on Monday, July 29, 2019. Carolyn was born in Baraboo, WI on October 23, 1945, to Stacy and Agnes Anchor.
Carolyn graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1964. She went on to attend the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point where she received her Bachelor's degree in Education.
On September 9, 1967, Carolyn married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Clyde Moon, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells. They shared 51 wonderful years together.
After graduating from UW-Stevens Point, Carolyn started teaching English in Mosinee. She moved back to Wisconsin Dells and taught middle school there while waiting for Clyde to return from Vietnam. Soon after, they were blessed with two children, Andy and Susie, the pride of her life.
Carolyn and Clyde, along with Carolyn's siblings and their respective spouses, started Campers Corner in Lake Delton in 1974. Eventually Carolyn and Clyde took over Campers Corner as well as Baraboo Tent & Awning. They worked side by side at Baraboo Tent & Awning until Carolyn retired in 2011.
She served on the board of directors for the Adams Columbia Electric Cooperative for 20 years. She was a member of the Baraboo Community Scholarship Corporation, where she modernized the database for tracking scholarships.
In her free time, Carolyn thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family, golfing, researching her ancestry, traveling, and playing cards. You could hear her iconic "Woot, woot!" as she would cheer on her grandchildren's teams in various sports.
Carolyn will be dearly missed by her husband Clyde of Baraboo; son and daughter, Andy (Deana) Moon of Baraboo, Susie Moon of Middleton; brother, Jack Anchor of Wisconsin Dells; sister, Bonnie Hudzinski of Baraboo; grandchildren, Abby, Carly, and Jon Moon of Baraboo, Carson Wormet of Middleton; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Aaron, Jim, and Bill.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of SSM Healthcare who provided Carolyn with excellent care over the years. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
A memorial service will be held at Emanuel United Methodist Church, 101 14th Street, Baraboo, on Friday, August 2nd at 12:00 p.m. Relatives and friends may meet with the family beforehand from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorial donations be made out to the family. They will be making a contribution to the Baraboo Community Scholarship Corporation and Emanuel United Methodist Church in Carolyn's memory.
Online condolences can be made at redlinfuneralhome.com.
