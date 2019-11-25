MAYVILLE - Carolyn L. Dehler (nee Schellin), age 79, of Mayville passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Clearview Nursing Home in Juneau.
Carolyn was born the daughter of Alfred and Martha (Schwake) Schellin on Aug. 9, 1940, in Evanston, Ill. She was a graduate of Mayville High School. Carolyn was united in marriage to Peter Dehler on May 31, 1970, at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church in town of Theresa. She worked in the Dodge County 4-H Extension Office and also farmed with her husband in rural Mayville.
Carolyn was an active member of Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church and served on the Ladies Aid and quilters group. She was a lifelong leader and volunteer in Dodge County 4-H. She was also involved in the Dodge County Homemakers and quilters group. Carolyn was also active in the Dodge County Antique Power Club with her husband. In her spare time, Carolyn enjoyed gardening, canning, tending to her flowers, and sewing. She also loved to travel to antique shows.
Carolyn is survived by her husband of 49 years, Peter of Mayville. Her children, George (Schelagh) Dehler of Mayville, Patricia (David) Callies of Iron Ridge, and Jerome (Holly) Dehler of Randolph. Her grandchildren, Ashley, Chloe (Bronson), Erynne Dehler and Michael and Kimberley Callies. Her siblings, Barb (Lee) Kornely of Beaver Dam, Diane (Ken) Kanzenbach of Horicon, Melvin (Brenda) Schellin of Theresa, and Jean (Dennis) Buss of Waterloo. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Donald.
A funeral service for Carolyn will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 12 noon at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church in Tn. Theresa with the Rev. Douglas Zahner officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. until noon at the church. Burial will take place at Hochheim Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her family.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information, please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
