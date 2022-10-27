July 18, 1946—Oct. 23, 2022

MIDDLETON—Carolyn Monthey, age 76, of Middleton, WI, passed away on October 23, 2022. Carolyn was born to parents Sidney and Mildred (Hundt) Seidner, on July 18, 1946, in Portage, WI.

She graduated from Portage High School and attended Madison Business College. She then worked for Wheeler, VanSickle, Day and Goodman Law Firm in Madison as an Executive Secretary and St. Benedict’s Center in Middleton. She was highly regarded for her work ethic, sharp mind, impressive shorthand, typing speed and all-around ability to keep track of everyone and everything while simultaneously juggling at least 4-5 other tasks!

She later went on to Co-Own several businesses and franchises together with her husband. Carolyn met the love of her life, Robert Monthey, in high school. It was love at first sight and they married in 1966. They were married for 55 years before Bob’s passing in 2021, bringing their total time spent together to nearly 60 years.

Carolyn is survived by her two daughters: Joanne (Paul) Partington and Kristine (Eric) Nordeng; her grandchildren: Sydney, Lucas and Taylor; and her brothers: Bob and Dan. She was predeceased by parents, Sidney and Mildred Seidner, and her husband.

Carolyn was a vibrant, kind, generous woman who immersed herself in caring for her family, friends, neighbors, and community. She spent over 10 years volunteering with the Middleton Good Neighbor Festival in virtually every role, including President, and could be spotted waving from floats, tanks, convertibles, and even a camel in the parades!

She was the “neighborhood” mom, and her children and grandchildren’s number one fan. She made time for everyone and made them feel special.

To know her was to be her friend. Before multiple sclerosis slowed her down, Carolyn was always on the move, and nothing could stop her! From gardening to bowling to water skiing to volleyball, and her love of music, she was a goer and a doer who brought enthusiasm and fun with her everywhere she went. Even living for 43 years with MS couldn’t snuff out her drive to be a part of things. She taught us about strength, perseverance, resilience and determination and we are all better for having known her. Carolyn leaves a legacy of kindness and care that will live on in all the lives she has touched.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Oakwood Village-Prairie Ridge, Tree of Life Chapel, 5565 Tancho Drive, Madison, WI, with Chaplain Wayne Shannon officiating. Burial will follow in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Madison.

A visitation will be held on Friday afternoon from 2:00 until 4:00 PM at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI.

Carolyn felt strongly about giving where she saw a need in the world. Please direct donations you feel moved to, in her name in this same spirit. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI—(608) 837-9054.