June 16, 1940—Feb. 3, 2023

APPLETON—Carolyn Sue Marquardt, age 82, passed away on February 3, 2023, at the Thedacare Regional Medical Center in Appleton. Carolyn was born on June 16, 1940, in Chippewa Falls, WI, daughter of Roy and Mildred Neperud. She was wed to Doug Marquardt, and they settled in Appleton raising two children together.

Carolyn was a talented artist with a passion for painting, rosemaling, cross-stitching, and often making gifts for people. She loved shopping and had a great eye for fashion. Carolyn was led by faith; playing handbells, singing in the choir, and was involved with the Ladies Aid group at church.

Carolyn is survived by her children: Janis Thornton and John Marquardt; grandson: Dylan Thornton; sister: Mary (Donn) Anderson; and good friend: Karyn Tellock. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Doug; and siblings: Joyce, George, Roy, Bob, and Don.

The memorial service for Carolyn will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Mount Olive Ev. Lutheran Church, 930 E. Florida Ave, Appleton. Visitation will take place from 12:00 noon until the time of service. Carolyn will be laid to rest at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Sparta, WI. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mount Olive Ev. Church in Carolyn’s name are greatly appreciated.