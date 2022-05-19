April 10, 1953—May 15, 2022

WISCONSIN DELLS—Carolyn Zamora, age 69, of Wisconsin Dells, WI passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022.

A Graveside funeral service was held Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells with Reverend Steven Keller officiating.

Carolyn was born April 10, 1953 in Portage, WI and was the daughter of Robert and Marie (Byers) Wampler.

She was a master of Suduko and loved to get lost in a good book. She knew her way through a deck a cards and made it her mission to beat you in whatever game that was being played. Like a kid at heart, you couldn’t get her out of the house unless you bribed her with an ice cream cone or any other sweet treat. A lasting memory will always be driving down to the A&W on hot summer days to cool off with a root beer float.

No matter a daughter, a sister, a mother, or a grandmother, she was truly loving and witty, sharing everything she had with those who would listen. It’s fitting that she left this world during her favorite season, if only reminding us how beautiful spring truly is.

Carolyn is survived by her daughters: Angelina (William) Vandermolen and Crystal Medina; her brother, Douglas Wampler; along with her six grandchildren: Alexis, Sarah, Zoe, Jose, David and Michael. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Dennis and Larry Ellis and sister, Karen Rivas.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.