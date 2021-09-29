Carpenter, George F. "Pete" Jr.

PARDEEVILLE - George F. "Pete" Carpenter Jr., 75, of Pardeeville, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital in Portage. He was born Nov. 27, 1945, in Portage, the son of George F. Sr. and Ruth Carpenter.

Pete was united in marriage to Teresa "Tess" Wendt on April 19, 1984, in Portage. He retired from Everbrite after 20-plus years of employment. Pete was a former member of the Pardeeville Fire Department and EMS and served for 16 years and had to retire due to health issues. He enjoyed car racing and being a member of the racing shop crew with Insane Shane #2. Pete especially enjoyed spending time with his family and was always proud of his grandchildren in whatever they did.

Survivors include wife, Tess; children, Jeannie (Scott), Greg, Tracie (Trent), Eric, and James (Nicki); 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Edna; brothers, BIll and Gary; father-in-law, Newt Wendt; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Patricia and Dalene; brother, Willard; and mother-in-law, Darlen Wendt.

Memorial services will be held Friday, Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME in Pardeeville, with the Rev. Becky Calhoun officiating. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until the time of service. A complete obituary is to follow. The family would like to thank Dr. Blohm, Mitch and Katrina with Pardeeville EMS, and the staff at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.