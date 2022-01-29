HORICON—Carrie M. Lyons, age 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at her home in Horicon.

A funeral service for Carrie will take place on 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 5 at Zion Lutheran Church in Horicon with the Rev. Daniel Vjota officiating. A visitation will take place from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:30 p.m. the church on Saturday, February 5. Private family inurnment will take place at Oak Hill cemetery in Horicon.

Carrie was born on June 25, 1938 to Ewald and Carrie (Prame) Benter in Horicon, Wisconsin. She was united in marriage to Clifford E. Lyons on September 14, 1958 at St. Malachy’s Catholic Church in Horicon.

Carrie was a graduate of Horicon High School in 1956 and then went on to work at John Deere Horicon works until she started her family. She also worked at Juneau Wood Products as general manager until it closed. Carrie then went to work for Dr. Fred Karsten until he retired and then worked at Cedar Haven Rehabilitation Agency until her retirement.

In her spare time, Carrie enjoyed playing bridge with her friends. Family was important to her and she cherished the time spent with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children: Daniel (Mary) Lyons of Naperville, IL, Kelly Anderson of Horicon, and Patrick (Carol) Lyons of Hayward. Her grandchildren- Rebecca (Aaron) Kenealy, Lucas (Melissa) Riehbrandt, Aubrey (fiancé’ Marshal Trudo IV) Anderson, Sean (Kathleen) Lyons, Michael (Barbara) Lyons, Madalyn Lyons, and Hunter Lyons. Her great grandchildren: Jonathon, Grace, Jackson, Eli, and Amelia. Her brother in law, Jim Bischoff. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Clifford in 1992, great granddaughter Molly Mae Kenealy, brother Ewald Benter, and sisters: Roberta Mullen, Jeweldene Bischoff, and Audrey Hintz. Her four brothers in law, one sister in law, and a niece and three nephews.

Special thanks to the staff of Hillside Hospice and Home Care for the support shown to Carrie and her family. Also special thanks to her friends and caregivers Joanne King and Trish Powers.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.