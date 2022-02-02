Carrol E. Tibbitts

REEDSBURG—Carol Emelia Tibbitts, age 96, of Reedsburg, entered her heavenly home on January 30, 2022. She was born on March 25, 1925 to Meta (Bergman) and Reinhold Meyer. Carol later graduated from St. Peter’s Lutheran School and Reedsburg High School. In 1947, she and George Tibbitts were married at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, where they were active members.

Carol worked outside the home for most of her life, even while she and George raised four sons. She worked at various Reedsburg businesses including seventeen years at the Tri County Human Services where she was the office manager. Carol was also past president of the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, playing cards and bowling.

Carol and George traveled extensively in the States, often camping with their boys. Later the couple traveled in Europe and cruised to Alaska. Carol was devoted to her children and their families, whom she loved dearly.

She is survived by her sons: Dean (Christiane), Dennis (Shelley) and Marvin (Vickie); daughter-in-law: Susan; grandchildren: Brian (Sarah), Erin, Alexandra (Winston) and Veronica (Jesse); as well as six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by an infant daughter; her parents; her beloved husband of 67 years, George; her son: Earl and her brother: Victor.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Reedsburg with Pastor Paul Crolius officiating. Interment will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery. There will be a visitation after 10:00 A.M. on Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society or St. Peter’s Lutheran Church would be appreciated.

The family wishes to thank Oak Park Place of Baraboo and St. Croix Hospice for their loving care of Carol in her final days.

The Hoof Funeral Home is serving the family.