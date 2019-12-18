Carroll Larson, 87, New Lisbon

NEW LISBON - Carroll Elisabeth Larson, age 87 of New Lisbon, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, Dec. 15, 2019, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston, Wis. She was born on April 12, 1932, in Oakdale, Wis. to Peter and Elisabeth (Jensen) Quist. She graduated from New Lisbon High School earning the honors of Badger Girls State and Salutatorian of the Class of 1950. She continued her education at Juneau County Teachers College, where she met her future husband William. The two united in marriage on June 20, 1953. They had two children, Beverly and Wayne. “Mrs. Larson” was a lifelong teacher in the public-school system beginning her career in the Tomah School District where she taught 6th Grade at Oakdale Elementary School. She continued to teach there for several years and then was offered a job in New Lisbon where she again taught 6th Grade and taught the first QUEST class sponsored by the New Lisbon Lions Club. She retired in 1992. Carroll was an active member of the New Lisbon Lioness Club, the Oak Grove Homemakers, and the New Lisbon Methodist Church. She also served as a project leader for the I-90 Eagles 4-H Club and was involved in the American Legion Auxiliary. Carroll enjoyed a variety of hobbies, including bowling with her fun-loving friends and “daughters,” quilting with her neighbor Hilda, traveling with her family, sewing costumes for the school’s musicals and madrigal dinners, gardening and musky fishing with Bill, playing cards, and always attending music and sporting events of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.