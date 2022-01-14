Carter, Elsie Marie

Elsie was a homemaker and also worked as a pre-school teacher for Beaver Dam Presbyterian Church for several years. She was a volunteer at the Kemmerer Village in Assumption and valued her membership at Mattoon's First Presbyterian Church, where she actively participated in the church community. She also volunteered at Lincoln Log Cabin State Park and received the Thomas and Sarah Lincoln Outstanding Volunteer Award in 2018 for her services to her community.

In her younger years Elsie was active, bicycling and playing tennis, and she had a love for traveling both in and out of the country. Her true love was children, and she truly enjoyed her time teaching Sunday school.

Aside from being a teacher and a homemaker, Elsie had a passion and talent for sewing, quilting, knitting, and tailoring. She knitted mittens for Indian Reservations and won awards for her sewing and knitting at the Coles County Fair and Dodge County Fair in Wisconsin. With her tailoring skills she made clothing, as well as wedding dresses, and she would often knit and sew in the evenings after her children went to bed. She truly had a servant's heart and embraced her life from beginning to end.

