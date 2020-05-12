Carter, Emma H.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NEW LISBON - Emma H. Carter, age 90 of New Lisbon, died on Saturday May 9, 2020 at Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon. Emma was the daughter of Gust and Jorand (Nomland) Ronne and was born on November 15, 1929 in the Town of Badger, Polk County, Erskine Minn. Emma graduated from High School and later went on to college. She was united in Marriage to William Fredric Carter on December 17, 1955 in Danville, Ill. To this union, 2 daughters were born: Kristen and Rebecca.

Emma loved music and her Bible.

Emma is survived by her 2 sons-in-law, Alvin Walter of Mauston, Edwin (Carol) Walter of Elroy, brother Edward Ronne of Elmhurst, Ill, 4 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband William in 2005, her daughters Kristen Walter and Rebecca Walter and brothers Gordon and Rueben Ronne.

A Graveside service will take place on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11 a.m.at the New Lisbon City Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation at the cemetery from 10:30 a.m. until the time of Service. Pastor John Barker presiding. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com