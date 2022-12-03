Cary A Weider, TSgt USAF (Ret), age 63, passed away October 31, 2022.
Cary gave his life to serving in both the military and in his community. Cary was a loyal member of the Eagles and gave generously of himself. Even in death, Cary has given of himself by signing his donor card.
Preceded in death by grandparents, Edith and Melvin Rohrbeck and Carrie and Leigh Weider.
Survived by mother, Janet Graham; brother, Kevin Dykstra and fiance Barb Perreault; aunt, Connie Luedtke; uncle, Dennis Rohrbeck (Karla); nieces: Grace and Margaret Dykstra; special friend, Cindy Ruffner; many cousins, friends and neighbors.
Celebration of Life and burial at Omaha National Cemetery to be held a later date.
ILOF Memorials to Fraternal Order of Eagles #3912.
