Casey Lynn Schwartz Octavius Melvin James "Gus" Schwartz

MAYVILLE—Casey Lynn Schwartz, age 30, Octavius Melvin James “Gus” Schwartz, age 1, and their unborn child (Earl Casey Schwartz) of Mayville went to Heaven to spend eternity with Jesus on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, as a result of an auto accident in Richfield.

A visitation for Casey Lynn and “Gus” will take place on Monday, June 27, 2022 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville and again on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 from 9:30-12:00 noon at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac. The funeral service will start promptly at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac with the Rev. Jonathan Learman officiating. Interment will take place at St. Petri Cemetery in Theresa. A luncheon and time to gather will follow at the Mayville Golf Club (The Meating Place) in Mayville.

Casey Lynn was born the daughter of Alan and Penny Pipping (nee Hoffman) on February 15, 1992, in Waupaca, WI. She was baptized on March 29, 1992, at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church in Waupaca. She was confirmed on April 9, 2006, at Peace Ev Lutheran Church in Green Lake, WI, where she also attended grade school.

She was a 2010 Graduate of Winnebago Lutheran Academy. She then continued her education at Moraine Park Technical College and graduated with a degree in Early Childhood Education. Casey Lynn was currently the Director at the Little Red Schoolhouse in Richfield, WI.

On June 7, 2019, she was united in marriage to the love of her life Casey Schwartz at St. Peter’s Ev Lutheran Church in Theresa, WI.

On June 11, 2021, they were blessed with a beautiful baby boy Octavius “Gus” Schwartz. Octavius was baptized on July 11, 2021, at St. Peter’s Ev Lutheran Church in Theresa, WI.

On December 3, 2022, they were expecting their second child, a boy, Earl Casey Schwartz.

Casey Lynn has been in childcare for over 10 years. She loved children and was dedicated to her work as the Director at the Little Red Schoolhouse, where Octavius spent every day with her. Her greatest joy was being a Mom, loving wife, aunt and a dog Mom to Skylar. Casey enjoyed “All Things Snoopy”, boy bands, Bucks Games and Shania Twain. Casey Lynn loved singing Amazing Grace to Octavius every night before bed.

Octavius was always a very happy baby, who loved playing with and picking on his dog Skylar. He was a very smart little guy that loved making faces. He had a lot of different personalities in his expressions.

Casey Lynn and Octavius are survived by their husband/father Casey Schwartz of Mayville. Her parents and Octavius’ grandparents Alan and Penny Pipping. Her husband’s parents and Octavius grandparents—Tab (Sue) Schwartz, Cindy (Ken) Collins, Scott (Jody Hockers) Bernhard.

Casey Lynns; siblings: Jacob (Kara) Pipping, Courtney (Marcus) Grier, Jeremy “Eugene” Pipping.

Her grandparents John and Beve Hoffman, grandmother Gloria Pipping and great-grandfather Mathias Hoffman.

Her husband’s siblings: Briana (Fintan Floyd) Bernhard, Emalie Bernhard, Lydia Bernhard, Ryan Schwartz and Catie Schwartz.

Her husband’s grandparents – Larry and Judy Schraufnagel, Mike and Cathy Sucharski, Ralph and Donna Pribnow and Robert and Carol Bernhard.

One of her best friends and cousin, Ashlianne (Aaron) Ash, many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Niece Izzy and nephews: Levi and Nathan, along with special niece Ellie and nephew Emmett.

Casey Lynn and Octavius was preceded in death by her grandfather Melvin Pipping and cousin Ian Schoeneberg.

Octavius was also preceded in death by his great-grandfather Lyle Schwartz and great-grandfather James Neitzel.

Casey Lynn and Octavius’ memories will live on with the gift of organ donation.

Special thanks to Pastor Jonathan Learman, relatives and friends, and all emergency personnel for their support during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Peters Ev. Lutheran Church Theresa, Bo’s Heavenly Clubhouse, Horicon or to the charity of your choice in memory of Casey Lynn and Octavius.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com