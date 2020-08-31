Cash, Delores

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BARABOO - Delores M. Cash, age 82, of Baraboo, Wis. passed away peacefully on Aug. 26, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay, Wis. She was born on Feb. 23, 1938 to the late Harry H. and Gladys (Campbell) Jantz in the Township of Fairfield. After graduating from Baraboo High School she married Bill Cash in Oct. of 1956.

She worked 25 plus years for McDonald's and one of her highlights was being selected to work at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta Georgia. She had a passion for collecting hat pins and hat pin holders, she loved to cook, and volunteered at church and at the St. Clare Hospital gift shop. For 17 years Bill and Delores wintered in South Padre Island, Texas, and spent their summers at their cabin on Big Bass Lake in Minong, Wis.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill Cash; sister, Kathleen (Gene) Klipp; brother Harry Jantz; brothers-in-law, Arthur Stahl and Gene Klipp and Marvelene Miller.

She is survived by her children, Kurt (Sandy) Cash of Mukwonago, Peggy (Jerry) Prebelski of Green Bay, Steve Cash of Ariz.; six grandchildren, Ben (Katie) Cash, Kate, Nick, and Emma (Cristian) Trigueros, Bradley (Erin) Cash and Christopher (Jordan) Cash; and five great-grandchildren. Delores is also survived by her sister-in- laws, Jean Stahl and Margaret Jantz; nephews, nieces; other relatives and friends.